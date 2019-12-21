Unite and say no to economy based on debt

THE EDITOR: It is truly maddening to witness the stress and strain bank workers and others face with regard to the new polymer $100 notes.

It would be interesting if these workers who have been given this manufactured task downed tools and stood in solidarity by refusing to comply with the chaos that is being perpetuated in such a short time-frame.

We the people need to unite and fight these agendas being handed down to us in which the few benefit and the rest makes the sacrifice and pays a heavy price to have a roof over their heads and food on the table.

This begs the question: Is this really all to human experience where our time, energies and natural abilities are spent in elevating an economy that is based on debt and places a monitised value on just about everything?

Imagine the strength we have collectively to say no to this monetary system and create a different way of life where the people can govern their own resources and shake off all these programmes that lead us to think money equals success.

We need to wake up and realise we are giving away our power to those who have manipulated this system to retain control over the masses by equating money to survival.

JEROME SAGRAM

Arouca