Top Trinidad Petroleum Holdings exec leaves company

Lisa Ali. -

Lisa Ali, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd's (TPHL) head of transformation will be leaving the company to pursue a new career opportunity, the company said in a release Friday. Ali was a key part of the team headed by former TPHL chairman Wilfred Espinet and was charged with overseeing TPHL's transformation from Petrotrin to the new group including Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd and Heritage Petroleum Co Ltd. She was also the interim CEO of Paria since its inception in December last year, leading the company to profit, TPHL said. Chairman Michael Quamina, via the release, thanked Ali for her "selfless commitment, dedication, and assistance" in helping the state oil company on a path to sustainable profitability. "Lisa worked as a leading member of the team that managed an extremely complex transition, safely and without any harm to assets, while ensuring that the country continued to have a secure supply of fuel throughout the process. We wish her well in all her future endeavours.” Ali’s last working day will be January 31, 2020. She will continue to work with the company to ensure a seamless transition across the group. Espinet, who orchestrated the closure and restructuring of Petrotrin last year, in a surprise move by the government in August, was removed as chairman of the TPHL group and replaced by Quamina.