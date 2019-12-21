Tobago race heats up

SANTA CLAUS isn’t the only person who’s busy these days. While many are focused on making preparations for Christmas – or simply making merry – over in Tobago four politicians with track records of public service are demonstrating that leadership is a 24/7 affair.

We today pay tribute to all four of the officials who have put their names forward for leadership of the Tobago wing of the PNM. No matter who wins this key internal election on January 19, the outcome will be historic. It’s the first time the party has allowed all posts to be determined on a one man, one vote basis. That alone, in one of the island’s longstanding political bodies, bodes well for democracy.

Two women and two men are vying for leadership. They are: Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, the incumbent; Dr Denise Tsoiaffat-Angus, who resigned her position as THA presiding officer in order to throw her hat into the ring; ex-deputy chief secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine; and current Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack.

The balance between candidates is a good sign, sending a clear signal that Tobago could perhaps teach Trinidad a thing or two when it comes to gender parity in politics.

Charles will have to convince party supporters he should be given another chance to face the Tobago electorate.

“Show me a man that has never made a mistake and I’ll show you a man who has never made anything,” he remarked as he filed his nomination on Monday. His campaign would like to draw attention to his record, but he faces the challenge of continued disappointment over the pace of change when it comes to a range of issues such as tourism, infrastructure and inter-island relations.

Though the other contenders have served in various capacities, they have the advantage of being perceived as fresher faces.

Tsoiaffat-Angus has called for a campaign of substance, not mudslinging.

“I cannot heal the party if I’m going out there bad-mouthing the candidates,” she said. “I think we have to take the politics in Tobago to another level.”

A former assemblyman under the Orville London-led PNM, Tsoiaffat-Angus has experience in contesting the leadership post. She’s undaunted this time around.

Davidson-Celestine, meanwhile, has hit back at criticism of her slate of candidates. She’s faced questions over the records of some as well as calls for more “youthful” faces. However she insists what matters most is finding the best candidate and that often means balancing youth with experience.

Jack hailed the one man, one vote system, noting it has created a deeper democratic process to encourage those interested and capable of leading the party to come forward.

We wish all of them best of luck.