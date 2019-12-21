New clock in San Fernando sponsored by Guardian Life

THE EDITOR: When the media incorrectly reported Timekeeper as having “donated” the four-sided clock to the city of San Fernando, I hastened to advise the editors of their error; mayor Junia Regrello merely gave his approval for Timekeeper to install a clock at that location, and the Guardian Group agreed to sponsor both the installation and the maintenance.

As a frequent contributor to your newspaper, Noel Kalicharan has lived in Trinidad long enough to notice that well maintained public spaces in the country usually carry some acknowledgement to a private sector firm, eg: Colfire at the Mon Repos roundabout in San Fernando, Maritime in Barataria, as well as Beacon’s 28-foot clock tower on the Solomon Hochoy Highway median in Chaguanas. This is deliberate and not by coincidence.

CEPEP notwithstanding, state entities like regional and city corporations find it challenging to maintain some public spaces and are happy for the co-operation with the private sector.

Should any individual, such as Kalicharan, be interested in sponsoring a public clock anonymously, Timekeeper will be happy to meet and discuss over a cup of coffee. Timekeeper is a retirement hobby, without any resources to donate clocks to public bodies.

MICHAEL JAY WILLIAMS

Timekeeper TT