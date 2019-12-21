Man held for marijuana at city corp

A 58-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested at his workplace for the possession of marijuana yesterday morning.

Police said a team of officers consisting of Sgt Greene, Cpl Maharaja and PC McGuirk of the Port of Spain City Police went to the Port of Spain City Corporation Transport Yard, along Christopher Samuel Road, Mucurapo, where they searched the area and found the man with 300 grams of marijuana.

He was arrested and is expected to be charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking as he was found within 500 metres of the Mucurapo West Secondary School.

PC McGuirk is continuing enquiries.