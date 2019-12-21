Hood takes over as TT U-17 women coach

Richard Hood (left) and Maylee Attin-Johnson -

RICHARD HOOD will take over from Stephan De Four as the national women’s Under-17 team coach, according to a media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) on Friday.

Hood’s appointment was approved at the TTFA Board meeting last Saturday. He comes with a strong pedigree in the women’s game having served as an assistant to Norway-born Even Pellerud for the 2010 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup campaign as well as coach of the TT women’s team that reached the semifinals of Concacaf Olympic qualifying in 2016 along with other women national team stints.

Hood, who is also the coach of TT Pro League outfit Police FC, began the process of screening for players from which a squad will be chosen to prepare for the March 2020 Concacaf Under-17 Women’s Tournament.

He conducted his first screening session on Thursday at St Mary’s College Ground, St Clair, and another open session will be hosted on Saturday, from 9-11 am, at the same venue.

On Sunday, Hood and his technical team will travel to Tobago where they will conduct screening at Calder Hall Ground from 9-11 am.

Players who are born in 2003 or after are invited to attend.

Team manager Maylee Attin-Johnson has requested that all players who wish to participate should bring two jerseys (one red and one white) and a black pants.