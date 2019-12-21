Awe-inspiring care in Tobago

THE EDITOR: I am exceedingly grateful for the staff at the Accident and Emergency, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Departments at the Scarborough General Hospital. Especially those assigned to me whenever I suffer from chronic pain.

The competency of these caregivers is awe-inspiring, and I couldn’t be more fortunate that they are the ones on duty whenever I go to the hospital.

I know they treat a lot of people but I want to let them know that I am forever grateful. The work they do is so important. And they excel in every way possible.

So, my thanks to the staff. I will never forget what they have done and continue to do for me.

May Almighty God bestow His mercy and guidance on them for 2020.

ROMANIE DIAL

Tobago