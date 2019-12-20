Wrecking in San Fernando on hold from Friday

San Fernando Mayor, Junia Regrello - Lincoln Holder

BUSINESS people on High Street, San Fernando have been given a lifeline, as the wrecking service has been put on hold from Friday until after Christmas.

After complaints from the two San Fernando business associations that wrecking deters people from shopping on High Street, mayor Junia Regrello said attempts will be made to stop the service until after Christmas.

He told the Newsday on Thursday, “The wrecking – it’s ridiculous. Every time they wreck, the police get an extra $100. The corporation does not make money from wrecking. It’s the wrecker and the police who make the money. The more vehicles they wreck, their overtime goes up big time.”

He said he has been speaking to police and wrecking crews about being reasonable and discreet in their operations.

“We are hoping Friday will be the last day of wrecking until December 31,” Regrello said.

He said he and deputy mayor Dr Ferri Hosein will visit vendors and business owners and operators on High Street on Friday morning to assess the situation and come up with solutions.

“Based on what they say, I will make a decision, not to wreck from Friday until December 31.

“We want to encourage people to come and shop in San Fernando,” he said, pointing out that parking will be allowed on Harris Promenade, except between Penitence Street and Chancery Lane, and there will be flexibility with parking on upper St James Street between Victoria Street and Carlton Centre.

On Thursday president of the San Fernando Business Association Daphne Bartlett said business owners were facing a bleak Christmas because the wrecker was preventing shoppers from coming into the city.

With car parks charging as much as $10an hour and shoppers running the risk of paying $500 to get back their wrecked vehicles, shoppers are avoiding High Street and opting for the various malls instead.

Bartlett said the closure of Petrotrin and workers' being sent home had reduced the purchasing power of thousands of citizens.

President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber Kiran Singh also confirmed sales have been slow in the city and alluded to the closure of Petrotrin and the decision to demonetise the paper $100 note this month.

Noting that San Fernando had a “very efficient wrecking service,” Singh said his chamber was holding talks with the police and the city corporation on temporary parking in downtown San Fernando so people could shop without disturbing the flow of traffic.

A parking-meter system has been proposed for the city.