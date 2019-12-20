West: CAL Tobago flight had unruly standby passengers

Minister in the Finance Ministry Allyson West. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI -

A CARIBBEAN Airlines flight in April from Trinidad to Tobago was left with unoccupied seats due to the unruly behaviour of some standby passengers, according to minister in the Finance Ministry Allyson West.

She was responding to a question in the Senate on Wednesday.

She said the flight on April 14 was the last flight out of Port of Spain and had a large no-show factor.

She reported CAL opened the flight for standby passengers in accordance with their normal process.

"As the passengers attempted to purchase tickets at the ticket sales counter a confrontation occurred with airline staff. This confrontation created an unsafe situation which warranted the intervention of Airports Authority security. Due to the unsuccessful efforts of the Airports Authority security to control the standby passengers the...security along with the airlines' airport representative agreed that the sale of tickets would be stopped."

She said the airline cruise duty time, which is the period of time a flight crew can legally operate a flight as outlined in the CAL guidelines, was approaching its limitation and would have caused the flight to be cancelled altogether if the airline continued to sell tickets and check in passengers. She explained on April 14 the cabin crew had nine hours from the time they started their duty with the end time of 2.30 am, and the crew completed their rotation at 1.56 am on April 15 which was 34 minutes before their duty limits.

"Caribbean Airlines policy is to facilitate all passengers up to full flight capacity. However in situations where safety and security may be compromised the airlines airport manager can exercise their discretion to despatch flights with less than full capacity."

She added: "The airline cannot be held responsible for the unruly behaviour of its passengers."