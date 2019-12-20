Security guard killed in Penny Savers robbery

Police cordon off the area where MI4 security officer Mark Nurse was shot early Friday morning at Penny Savers Supermarket in Carnbee.

Five days before Christmas, Tobago recorded its 10th murder for 2019.

While details are still sketchy, Newsday understands that MI4 security officer, Mark Nurse was shot following a robbery at the Penny Savers Supermarket Carnbee branch early Friday morning.

His colleague Atoyia Charles was also shot and taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.