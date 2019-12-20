Scotiabank, Visa innovation partners

Scotiabank on Lower High Street, San Fernando. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

SCOTIABANK has teamed up with Visa to support the development of innovative payment solutions for customers in Central America and the Caribbean.

According to a statement, Scotiabank and Visa signed a seven-year agreement to facilitate Scotiabank’s digital transformation across different markets in the region. The companies will partner to create innovations in payment methods for credit card holders across the Americas.

“As a leading financial service provider in the Americas, Scotiabank is committed to providing the best solutions for its customers in the region,” Scotiabank said via the release.

VP Strategic Partnerships and Self-Service Banking at Scotiabank Bhavna Kaushal said the alliance will reinforce the company’s progress in becoming digital leaders.

Franz Strohmeier, Vice President of Multinational Banks for Visa Latin America and the Caribbean said Visa will work with Scotiabank to create next generation payments solutions which will offer “a renewed, frictionless and secure experience for its cardholders”

“This enhanced relationship should contribute to consolidate Scotiabank’s position in Central America and the Caribbean, together with Visa’s digital payments role across the region.