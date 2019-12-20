Registered V’zuelan migrants still being assessed

National Security Minister Stuart Young and division officer Earl Sampson inspect the passing out parade for fire officers at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Thursday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON - Marvin Hamilton

The Ministry of National Security is still doing checks on some Venezuelan migrants who registered between May and June to be allowed to live and work in TT for one year.

National Security Minister Stuart Young spoke with the media on the issue at a passing out parade for fire officers at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Thursday.

“We found that persons were not coming in to collect their cards as speedily as we would like, so there has been mass distribution taking place in the last week or so. This has helped tremendously and has allowed for verification.

“What we are also doing is an analysis of who collected their cards and what is going on with the collection of the cards.”

Young added that there will be no further registration of Venezuelan migrants.

“We are certainly not going to be opening up any further registration. As we said, that was a one-off process. We will be doing an assessment to see what has to take place over the one-year period that we gave.”

An estimated 17,000 Venezuelans have been registered. Their registration cards permit them to work for six months in the first instance, and would be renewed for another six months once successfully assessed.

It does not allow for voting rights, citizenship or permanent residency.

Young added, another part of maintaining national security is to ensure that the fire service is adequately provided with resources to carry out its duty.

He said the job requires much more that fire-fighting and he has received permission from the Prime Minister to boost the service.

“We are ordering some new fire tenders and other equipment and that process has already begun.

“One of the things I am pushing hard for is to get new fire-fighting apparel and kits within the next year.”

He urged the officers, however, to maintain the limited equipment that are available.

Young said refurbishment is ongoing at the Wrightson Road, Mon Repos and Scarborough fire stations, and construction of the Point Fortin and Roxborough stations will be begin in the coming year.

He added that expert training is also necessary for bomb control and assisting during floods and accidents.

“There are specialists amongst you (officers) who would assist with the dealing of explosives in the bomb disposal unit. I am promising to find expert training so you can increase your skills.”

After four months of training, 114 cadets – including 23 Tobagonians – graduated in the third batch of fire officers for 2019.