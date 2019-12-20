Pt Fortin highway enquiry to start January

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE PRIME Minister has said the hearings of the Commission of Enquiry into the Pt Fortin Highway will begin next month.

He was speaking yesterday at the post-Cabinet media conference at Whitehall, Port of Spain.

He said Cabinet is appointing the legal support for the commission and was told on Thursday that arrangements are in place for hearings to start in January, after the Christmas season. Back in July, then Communications Minister Stuart Young said at a post-Cabinet media briefing that the commission of enquiry had been launched into land acquisition for the Point Fortin Highway project after reported over-valuations and after more than half a billion dollars had been spent.

“How over half a billion dollars, $500 million, could have spent...in the acquisition of land and they are not even near to being nearly completed with the amount of land that needs to be acquired?”

He said the acquisition of land for the project, which Brazilian contractor OAS abandoned and after which Government had to recover a billion dollars, had come under scrutiny.

The Ministry of Works and Transport did a preliminary investigation and went to Cabinet a few months ago with a report “which concerned us very greatly.” He reported $800 million had been set aside for the acquisition of land. More than $500 million of that had been spent “and some of the parcels of land. it turned out. were not even necessary for the construction of the highway extension.

“So after the expenditure of over half a billion dollars. there is just under $300 million left to be expended.” Young said an analysis by the Ministry of Works and NIDCO found that with the re-routing of the highway, land that had been acquired and paid for, land that was yet to be paid for and land to be acquired “had the potential to exceed the $300 million left.”

He said since the ministry had done the exercise, a number of instances of concern had come to Cabinet’s attention. One issue was that land originally valued at one figure was later valued at a higher figure.