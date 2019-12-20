PM: Penal/Debe, Greenvale comparisons ‘race-baiting’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, White Hall, Port of Spain yesterday. - ROGER JACOB

THE PRIME MINISTER has described as "race-baiting" comments comparing flood assistance in Penal/Debe to what Government spent on Greenvale, La Horquetta.

"We are not averse to criticism, but (this) kind of dog-whistling more and more needs to be identified and rejected."

He was speaking on Thursday at the post-Cabinet media conference held at Whitehall, Port of Spain.

He said last weekend he and his Cabinet colleagues were monitoring the flooding in South and the Office of the Prime Minister issued a statement reporting that first responders and corporations were addressing immediate humanitarian needs. He stressed that $2 million was committed to supporting local corporations for immediate, short-term assistance while the assessment was being done. He explained that with these types of disasters it was standard that the Social Development Ministry, and not the corporations, would do assessments and provide aid and assistance to families.

Dr Rowley said one MP took umbrage at Penal/Debe receiving $2 million and the Greenvale community receiving other assistance (after floods last year). Others complained about the $89 million spent on President's House and $18 million on the Prime Minister's residence in Tobago in the context of the flooding.

The statement about Greenvale was likely a reference to Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who said Government should treat residents of Penal and Debe like Greenvale residents during the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation's swearing-in on Tuesday.

Rowley said: "And of course, in furtherance of this divisive, racial dog-whistling, one person actually said, 'Well, they want what Greenvale got,' giving the impression that the people of Greenvale were given some kind of attention which is being denied to the people of Penal/Debe.

"This is the kind of thing that will make TT an unpleasnat place. And these kinds of statements are meant to cause unpleasantries, not to help anybody."

He said that for immediate humanitarian issues Greenvale received $20.9 million, and this came in the form of items such as foodstuff, water and diapers provided by Xtra Foods and paid for recently. He also reported that after significant flooding in Sangre Grande, $44,250 was paid for the same kind of assistance.

Rowley said the people of Greenvale also received an outpouring of support in the first two to three days from corporate Trinidad and households.

He said in the recent flooding, the bulk of people marooned were in the Penal/Debe corporation, and $1 million was paid, while $500,000 was given to Princes Town, which was affected in the Moruga area, and $500,000 for the Mayaro corporation, which was affected in the Mafeking area.

"Where, then, is the basis for these voices to come out and seek to give the impression that people of Penal/Debe corporation have been abandoned by the Government and they have been left to their own devices?"