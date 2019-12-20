No vending on Chaguanas main road

Chaguanas clothing vendor Vishal Ramsawak "Tattoo Boss" on Chagaunas Main Road selling. Photo by Marvin Hamilton.

Street vendors will no longer be able to sell on the Chaguanas main road from Friday, as temporary vending and traffic restrictions will come into effect for the Christmas season.

On Wednesday morning, mayor Vandana Mohit, deputy mayor Faaiq Mohammed, ASP Richard Smith and municipal police met with vendors along the main road.

While the move from the main road unto Marc street is not a new initiative, Mohit said it gives everybody a chance to use the roads, get their shopping done and sell their goods.

She said, “This special provision gives vendors a place to sell. There are 50 available spots that will be prepared for them to sell during this season.

“Registration for the spots are taking place at the municipal station at the borough corporation.”

She said, “The people who are accustomed selling (there) will be given preference, as this has been ongoing over the years.

“Marc street is specifically for clothing and toys and things like that. A special provision will also be made at the lay-by in front of the market for fruit and vegetable vendors, just for this season.”

Some vendors told Newsday they are pleased with the temporary relocation since it worked last year and are in support of it again.

Vendor Vikash Ramsawak, who sells on the corner of Marc street and the Chaguanas main road said they are pleased with the move and will not have to worry about their goods being confiscated by police.

For this to succeed, ASP Smith said traffic that usually flows on Marc street will be diverted.

He said, “Drivers coming from Saith Park will have to turn right unto Eleanor Street. At the end of Eleanor Street on the Southern Main Road, drivers will be allowed to turn left and right.

“There will be barriers on the roadway and additional police and traffic wardens to regulate the traffic. Drivers will be able to head north toward Busy Corner and turn left, heading back unto the Chaguanas main road.”

He added that there will be no parking on Eleanor Street.