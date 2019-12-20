Ministry delivers relief to Penal/Debe flood victims

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has released aid to regional corporations in Siparia, Penal/Debe, Princes Town, Mayaro/Rio Claro, and Barrackpore after last week’s flooding.

On Wednesday, the ministry said the Disaster Management Units (DMU) at the municipal corporations were distributing relief items, including mattresses.

The torrential rain damaged many homes and communities in south Trinidad. In response, the Government approved $2 million for immediate humanitarian relief. The ministry allocated $1 million to Penal/ Debe, $0.5 million to Mayaro and $0.5 million to Barrackpore.

In a media release the ministry said, “This money is primarily for the short-term supply of food, cleaning materials and other basic needs. Flood relief assessments for grants available through the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services are ongoing.”

The Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce said it was grateful for the assistance provided by volunteers, corporate entities and MPs.

In a media release, it expressed gratitude to the religious and community groups and others who provided meals and supplies.

“Regrettably, the chamber

did not provide such support,” it added.

The chamber, in the release, also sought to distance itself from comments made by its president Rampersad Sieuraj earlier this week.

On Monday, Sieuraj said some of Tobago’s budgetary allocation should be given to his area to go toward solving flooding which he described as an annual catastrophe.

He added, “The floods happen mainly in the ‘heartland of the UNC constituencies.’ It is an insult to our people that every two months one has to be seen literally begging for a hamper.”

In its release, the chamber said, “The comments in the media by president of our organisation, Rampersad Sieuraj, do not represent the views of the membership...and we apologise for those unfortunate remarks.”

The Chamber in its statement also noted that the Ministry of Works and Transport was yet to deliver on promises to dredge watercourses after a similar disaster in 2018.