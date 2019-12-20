Marijuana law to be proclaimed Monday

THE PRIME Minister said the proclamation of new legislation to decriminalise marijuana will be made on Monday.

He was speaking on Thursday at the post-Cabinet media conference at Whitehall, Port of Spain about the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act which was passed in both Houses.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said in Parliament the decriminalisation will remove 8,500 cases from the system and the proclamation would be addressed at Thursday's Cabinet meeting.

Dr Rowley confirmed the proclamation was discussed and once the law is proclaimed, "a new state would exist" and people who are incarcerated for minor quantities would be released and have their records expunged.

He added, however, that the law does not permit a mass pardon.

"It will be done in a fairly expeditious way."

After the proclamation of the act people will be allowed to grow four marijuana plants

(which was amended from four male plants and the Attorney General explained in Senate meant four plants per person) and smoke marijuana at home.

The bill was discussed together with the Cannabis Control Bill, but the latter has been sent to a joint select committee.