King to serve as Fenwick’s assistant

Derek King -

DEREK KING, former TT defender, will return to the national men's football team as an assistant coach, a role he filled under the tenure of Stephen Hart from 2013-2016.

The 39-year-old former Joe Public, North East Stars and FC Santa Rosa tactician will serve as deputy to newly-installed men's coach Terry Fenwick, according to a media release from the TT Football Association (TTFA) on Friday.

Both King and Fenwick's contracts will run for two years. King worked with Hart at Halifax Wanderers during the inaugural Canadian Premier League this year, but has been released by the club in order to take up his new deal with the TTFA.

According to the TTFA media release, King said, “I am humbled and honoured to have been given this appointment by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association to serve as assistant coach of the men’s team and also grateful to Fenwick for this opportunity to work under him.

“I’ve known Terry for a number of years and I believe we will have the right combination fit as it relates to preparing our men’s team to take on the tasks that are ahead of us. I am truly looking forward to serving the country and the national team once again as we aim to get the country back on track. I think our first task is to ensure we qualify for the Gold Cup," King added.

“I also really want to thank Halifax Wanderers, Stephen Hart, (club) president Derek Martin (and vice-president) Matt Fegan and the wonderful people of Halifax for embracing me during my time at the club as I felt at home there. And now I’m further grateful to them for giving me their blessings to return to the Trinidad and Tobago team,” King said.