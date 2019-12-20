Keep women safe in workplace A New Year’s call to business leaders

THE RECENTLY concluded 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (November 25-December 10) put the spotlight on this global pandemic affecting over one-third of women worldwide.

While survivors and activists are at the forefront of the calls to governments to do more to prevent and address violence, I want to take this opportunity to call upon and recognise the increasingly vital role played by business leaders.

I was delighted when I learned that the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce recently adopted a Domestic Violence in the Workplace Policy – developed in partnership with the TT Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The policy, quite correctly, recognises that “Domestic violence does not stay at home” and “Persons affected by domestic violence go to work and the experience of harm and insecurity follows them there.”

In fact, in addition to the impact on survivors and their families, global estimates have shown that women lose on average seven workdays for each incident of domestic violence, with the annual cost of violence estimated at two per cent of global GDP or somewhere around US$1.5 trillion (UN Women 2016).

The chamber’s Domestic Violence in the Workplace Policy calls upon signatories to adopt measures to support employees who are experiencing such violence at home, including: providing them with information and referrals to support services and protection; training managerial staff to help them identify traits of abuse and take the necessary action; and it even supports relocation if survivors request this for protection purposes. This is a terrific policy and one worth signing onto.

I would like to call on the business community to go one step further – by taking aggressive actions to stamp out workplace harassment and abuse and do more to promote gender equality in the workplace itself. After all, movements such as #MeToo and Time’s Up found their roots in the discriminatory practices and harassment many women face at work.

The Government of TT has already signalled its commitment to ending sexual misconduct in the workplace, with the tabling of its National Workplace Policy on Sexual Harassment 2019, in March.

The policy applies to all employers and prospective employers in the public and private sectors and is intended to provide protection for all workers, including household assistants, apprentices, trainees and migrant workers – regardless of their status.

This is to be applauded, as the issue of workplace harassment and gender disparity in TT is no different than the rest of the world.

While women are estimated to comprise over 70 per cent of tertiary graduates, they only account for approximately 42 per cent of the total labour force, with the gender wage gap estimated to be as much as 25 per cent. And, while it may appear as though they are everywhere in the workplace, women are notably absent at the senior levels where they occupy only 20 per cent of top executive positions.

One positive outcome of the #MeToo era is that companies and institutions globally are now taking stock of gender equality in the workplace and are putting in place robust workplace harassment policies. My own institution is amongst them.

We have tightened our policy framework, rolled out mandatory training for all staff and put in place services to support victims who want to come forward. Moreover, we have adopted a range of workplace policies to retain and promote female talent through all levels of the organisation – resulting in a gender-balanced senior leadership pool – which I am proud to represent.

We also offer services to companies and governments around the world to improve gender equality within their work practices, including the adoption of strong and enforceable anti-harassment policies and actions. In many countries we support government to establish national gender equality certification programmes (Gender Equality Seals) to encourage and recognise improvement in gender equality in the workplace

With the new year approaching I call on leaders across all institutions to commit themselves to take further action to advance gender equality. Achieving gender equality benefits everyone and is an essential prerequisite if we are to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. It is the right thing to do, the smart thing to do and it’s the future our next generation deserves.

Randi Davis is the UNDP’s Resident Representative for TT, Curacao, Aruba and Sint Maarten. She was director of UNDP’s Global Work on Gender Equality prior to joining UNDP in TT