Int’l Day of Disabled Persons celebrated at TECVOC Centre

The Scarborough Upper Lions Club donated two fans to the Technical Vocation Centre for Persons with Disability. - THA

In commemoration of International Day of Disabled Persons, observed globally on December 3, the Technical Vocation Centre for Persons with Disability (TECVOC) recently hosted their annual achievement/open day where the students showcased their talents and skills learnt throughout the year.

At the event held at the centre in Bon Accord last Wednesday, the students jubilantly showcased their talents in song, music, dance, speech band and skit. Their display showcased several craft items made from recycled materials, such as wall plaques, flower vases, cushions and toilet paper holders. There were also a number of baked items on display such as macaroni pie, pone, sweetbread and cake.

In his welcome address, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s Disability Officer, Jason Clarke, encouraged those in attendance to continue to support the children and the work being done at the centre.

“This achievement/open day is testament to the excellent work being done at TECVOC. It shows how hard-working and resourceful differently abled children can be and they should be encouraged to excel at all times,” Clarke said.

One parent, Alison Murray encouraged the parents to get more involved in the work at the centre, which will benefit the children in a more meaningful way.

“We would like the parents to get a little more enthusiastic about it and help them along because they can go a long way with it. They like to do what they want to do and if you see that they have a particular craft that they want to do, push them because they would be able to excel in it,” she said, encouraging the audience to purchase a few of the items on display.

Also present at the event to give support were members of the Canaan/Bon Accord Senior Citizens Activity Centre, members of the Scarborough Upper Lions Club, as well as a few parents.

The Scarborough Upper Lions Club generously donated two fans to the centre.

The Technical Vocation Centre for Persons with Disability is under the Disability Affairs Unit and provides educational and skills training opportunities for people with disabilities to empower them to live independently and sufficiently prepared for the world of work, so that they can be fully included into society.