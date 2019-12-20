IDC officers win duty allowance case

DETENTION officers at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) are expected to receive a $1,000 special duty allowance after two high court judges ruled in favour of two officers who challenged the State’s failure to pay the allowances owed to them for three years.

Earlier this week, Justices Ronnie Boodoosingh and Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell granted judgment in favour of two detention officers – Phillip Alexander and Erwin John-Seow – granting them the declarations that the failure to pay was a breach of their rights and, having performed the duties as detention officers, they became entitled to the special duty allowance.

The period the two said they were not paid was from October 1, 2012-August 31, 2015.

Both men are assigned to the IDC in Aripo.

In 2013, John-Seow, a former special reserve police officer, successfully applied for a position of detention officer I. In his claim he said he is required to supervise detainees and escort them and his job was a very risky one, since there has been an increase in the number of detainees, and several escapes.

Alexander, also a former SRP, was offered the position of detention officer I when the IDC was opened. He said at the time, since there was little time to train officers, a decision was taken to precept retired police officers and employ them at the IDC.

He was one of those officers and was precepted some two weeks before the opening of the IDC, where he has been for the last ten years.

Both men said in 2012, it was announced in the national budget that the special allowance would be extended not only to policemen, but to other arms of the protective services.

They also provided Legal Notice 26 of 2013 to support their claims.

They said the decision was never revoked and had been honoured at all times, except from October 1, 2012-August 31, 2015.

The men say the failure to pay them the allowance for those years caused them hardship and financial difficulties since their financial planning included the expectation that they would receive the extra $1,000.

Earlier this month, the State agreed to pay detention officers their arrears of salary and gratuity after 26 of them filed claims for payment.

In that matter, the State agreed to accept liability, and compensation for them is to be assessed by the court.