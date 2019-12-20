Hinds’ water attacker back in court

Doused Acting Attorney General and MP for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds covers his face as he is drenched with a kick of flood waters, along with councillor for the area Akil Audain, during a visit to Beetham Gardens in August. Photo by Enrique Assoon

PROSECUTORS leading the State’s case against a self-proclaimed community activist from Beetham Gardens charged with using obscene language against Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds in 2018, are seeking to have video footage from television news broadcasts of the alleged incident tendered into evidence. Hinds was also drenched with flood water by another resident during the incident.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby made the application before Magistrate Sarah De Silva in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Friday in the case against Anderson Wilson.

Footage from CNC3 and CCN TV6 newscasts were shown to the magistrate who will give her decision on whether it will be tendered into evidence.

Wilson’s attorney Darren Mitchell objected to the application, saying it did not support the prosecution’s contention of “bad character” or propensity of showing disrespect to persons in authority, in particular ministers of government.

Instead, he said, it did not show aggression but passion.

Wilson is accused of using obscene language to the annoyance of Hinds during the incident on August 14, 2018.

It allegedly occurred as Hinds and local government councillor Akil Audain were touring areas of the Beetham community affected by heavy rainfall.

The two were speaking to residents on 16th Street when they were confronted by a group of men, who kicked water on them and after confronting the group, they were forced to flee as the men, who were armed with buckets, chased after them.

Hinds reported the incident to the police the next day.

Charged in relation to the water-throwing incident, Beetham resident, Richard “Snake” Marcelle, a worker with the Port of Spain City Corporation’s drainage department, was also charged with using obscene language and assault by beating.

Marcelle pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined $300 for the assault and $100 for using obscene language.

Hinds was present in court on Friday. He is expected to return on January 3, when the matter resumes and is expected to testify at some point at the trial.