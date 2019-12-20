Capturing Minshall’s mas

NGC president Mark Loquan, left, Noel Norton's daughter, Christine, and Peter Minshall are flanked by models in costumes from Minshall's 2020 Carnival presentation Mas Pieta. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Masman Peter Minshall met his match in photographer Noel Norton, according to Mark Loquan, president of NGC.

He spoke at the launch on December 6 of Minshall by Norton, a book which records the late Norton's images of Minshall's mas.

Quoted in a release from NGC, Loquan said, “Peter Minshall is a legend of Trinidad Carnival…He has pushed limits, creating mas that defied people’s expectations of mas. His body of work constitutes a running commentary on the evolution of our country and humanity on the whole. To capture the story of Minshall mas from inception through more than 30 years of innovation is no small task. A lesser storyteller than Noel Norton might have faltered, but Norton had the talent and passion to keep pace. Like Minshall, Norton was a master of his craft.”

NGC partnered with Noel Norton Collection Ltd on the project, the legacy of the late photographer and the historical lens he trained on his work.

The launch, at Castle Killarney (Stollmeyer's Castle), Queen's Park West, Port of Spain, was attended by guests who included Hasely Crawford, TC, David Rudder and Mavis John. Christine Norton thanked all supporters and especially NGC in recognising the importance of this "history book" and helping to bring it to life.

Mark Lyndersay, photographer and Newsday columnist, said, “What Noel and Mary did across five decades was to set an unsurpassed example of commitment to the documentation of culture in TT generally, and to Carnival specifically.

"But they did one more critical thing; the Nortons showed photographers what self-respect looks like through their industrious and methodical preservation and curation of their work.”

Minshall, minimalistic in black and poignant in words, began by honouring Norton and loudly proclaiming, "Noel, the book reach!" He delved into his unique relationship with the photographer in bringing his mas to new life through photos.

As a state company and corporate citizen, said the release, NGC has a keen interest in ensuring that the people of TT "never lose sight of what it means to be Trinbagonian." It said the NGC was invested in the preservation of TT arts and culture, and proud to support the book, as it captures a significant portion of the national festival, honours two iconic citizens and by extension, is "a reflection of the storied history of TT."