Cancer victim brings hope at SHINE presentation

Guardian Group’s senior manager, Group Corporate Communications, Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, left, and events manager Caira Coudjoe presents Omavi Langevine with an inspirational participant award at the SHINE presentation held at Guardian Drive, Westmoorings, on Thursday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

OVER $500,000 was presented on Thursday to 50 charities after another successful Guardian Group SHINE 5K and 10K event. However, the impact of the event was felt by all those who attended the function when a video of Omavi Langevine, who is stricken with cancer, completed the event in the same year he was forced to use a wheelchair.

Guardian Group celebrated the fifth anniversary of SHINE (Securing Hope for those In Need) on November 30 at Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair. The event attracted over 5,000 runners and walkers and it was clear that Langevine’s story does not only encourage people to compete, but gives people who are struggling with health the motivation and the courage to persevere.

Langevine, 31, who was the first recipient of the inspirational participant award, spoke to the media.

He was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and spent one month at a local hospital and a further three months at a hospital in Cuba.

“It was very tough journey, extremely tough, to the point where I could not walk and I was on a wheelchair for a long while,” Langevine said.

The Point Fortin resident, discussing training for the race, said, “I started off with walking at first because I really just wanted to complete (the race) and after that I guess I just got a competitive spirit so I did not want to just complete it. I wanted to beat my time and I started improving the time incrementally to the day of the 5K and in the 5K I finished in 30 minutes and some seconds (and) I would have placed 300 and something.”

Langevine placed 333rd in 30 minutes and 52 seconds in the 5K event that included over 3,300 people.

Langevine spoke about why he did not give up. “For me one of the things that kept me grounded was my spirituality. My spirituality humbled me. I had lost all sense of entitlement and ego and stuff like that...you need to believe that you would get well. It is easier said than done but what better way (than) to fight.”

Langevine has set lofty goals for 2020 saying that he plans to compete in a 5K every month starting with an event in his home town of Point Fortin in January.

Some of the charities that collected cheques at Gaurdian Group’s head office in Westmoorings on Thursday were Allison Lynch Home, Amica House Children’s Home, Audrey Jeffers School for the Deaf, Healing with Horses Foundation, Jaya Lakshmi Children’s Home, Joshua Home for Boys, Raffa House for Girls, St Jude’s Home for Girls and St Mary’s Children’s Home.

Kelvin Nancoo of Guardian Group said it is a fulfilling feeling knowing that $2.5 million has been raised and donated over the five-year history of the event.

“This accomplishment is one that we are extremely proud of, and one that would not have been possible without the dedicated support of our partners – One Caribbean Media, SM Jaleel for Oasis Water and C&W Business who have remained committed with us to the objective of SHINE – Securing Hope for those In Need.”