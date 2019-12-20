Bring back Gally to saveTT football

THE EDITOR: Do you know that the Everard “Gally” Cummings’ Strike Squad suffered a drought of goals at its start and blistering media criticism in the 1989 period before he turned the national football squad into a goal-scoring machine?

There was a time back in the 60s, 70s and 80s when the players of visiting teams used to shake like a leaf in a hurricane when they reached Piarco International Airport. They knew a crocus bag of goals awaited them.

Today it’s different, it’s the Dennis “Tallest” Lawrence squad that has been struggling and shaking like a leaf. Since its inception it has failed to deliver the goods. The fact that we cannot demolish Guyana, St Vincent and Grenada under Lawrence’s stewardship is hurtful.

Now that Lawrence has gone we don’t need to look for a foreign-used coach when we have Gally here.

Over to you TTFA president Williams Wallace. This man has been sidelined far too long. Give Gally the opportunity to revive the fortunes and glory of TT football. He has done it before.

Correct this wrong.

KEITH ANDERSON

Port of Spain