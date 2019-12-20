Bharath: No fear over impeachment

Donald Trump -

FORMER trade minister Vasant Bharath foresees no fallout from Wednesday’s impeachment of US President Donald Trump, he told Newsday on Thursday.

In fact, he said public focus should instead be on how new trade deals emerge between the US and both the EU and the UK.The latter is set to leave the European group as a result of UK PM Boris Johnson’s recent general-election win.

“Nothing much will come out of the impeachment hearings,” Bharath predicted. “ I don’t believe the President will be impeached in the Senate, because voting is based on party lines, and most Republicans have already supported the President’s view that this is a witch hunt. It is not going to go the way Democrats have wished.”

Newsday asked what TT should watch out for, such as any dip in the indicators of business confidence in the US, or of its soft power of moral suasion or even its business people feeling undermined in trade with others.

Bharath replied, “The US is the world’s strongest economy, so I don’t believe the impeachment will affect US trade.”

He again said the impeachment process would not go all the way to trial.

Bharath said the US business community has some concern, but this would be resolved very shortly.

Pressure about the hard indicators of business confidence such as stock market levels, Bharath replied, “If the decision was uncertain, and there was a likelihood he would be removed, you would have seen it reflected in stock markets.

“But the reality is that most people expect the Senate will vote on party lines, so the outcome is a foregone conclusion.

“So that has been built into the stock market and trade agreements and it is business as usual.”

Bharath said the partisanism in the US House of Representatives (against Trump) and Senate (likely for Trump) shows America’s polity split right down the middle, just as in TT.

“They (US) have not evolved to the point where we (TT) are asking our population to evolve to,” he observed, noting some Republican representatives have mouthed almost indefensible arguments to defend Trump.