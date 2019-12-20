Archbishop looks back on decade's challenges: Hope is not lost

Roman Catholic Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon. -

Port of Spain Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon has observed that disasters befalling TT during 2019 brought out the best in some of our nationals. He pointed to last year's flooding in Oropune which he said showcased the charity and compassion of some citizens, noting that such actions renewed hope for the future nation.

Gordon said despite the social and economic challenges faced by TT over the past decade, there is still hope and he was optimistic the new year would bring positive change as hardships have brought out the best in some people.

"We are having wonderful challenges in this country to readjust this view of what life and living is about," the Archbishop said. " For a long time we have had money to spend and disposable cash, that has distorted the value system and it has distorted us from what our grandparents' generosity taught us."

"I see these values returning in very different ways, like when Dominica and Antigua had their crisis with hurricanes, I saw Trinidadians do some incredible things that made me feel proud to be a Trinidadian. When we had the floods, there was a Trinidad that re-emerged. People came out to help and that's what is best about us. That is an opportunity for us to revisit our value system."

Speaking with Newsday after a press conference at the Archbishop's house, Port of Spain, on Friday, Fr Gordon said natural disasters both at home and abroad prompted selfless responses from some citizens, who rallied their efforts to provide aid for those in need.

Asked for his thoughts on the rising murder toll, in the country, Fr Gordon said crime was a by-product of years of decadence of TT's increasingly materialistic society.

"Crime is always a societal problem," he responded ."When we've had the lifestyle we have experienced for the last 30 years, we will have the crime we see now. Any society that makes money and wealth its highest good will devolve into violence and I don't (think) we can separate the two things. It's a problem of values."