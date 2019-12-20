$100 exchange made easier in Tobago

The new $100 polymer notes. - JEFF K MAYERS

The Central Bank has announced that additional arrangements have been put in place in Tobago to facilitate the exchange of the new $100 paper notes to polymer.

According to a press release from the bank on Wednesday, in addition to the already established working hours on weekdays until December 31, the Central Bank will be open to the public on Sunday.

The release said that in Tobago, the services will be made available at the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) Scarborough branch on Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 2.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm.

Individuals wishing to exchange the bills are advised to produce a valid form of identification, proof of address and evidence of the source of funds. Companies will be required to show registration documents.

The press release also stated that the services are being provided in collaboration with the Tobago House of Assembly.

The move comes a few days after THA Minority Leader Watson Duke called on the Central Bank to provide additional opportunities for Tobagonians.