WI boys brilliant

THE EDITOR: Kudos to the gallant knock of 139 runs by the Guyanese left-hander Shimron Hetmyer, despite cramps in his legs, and a composed unbeaten 102 by Shai Hope that took the touring West Indies to victory in the first ODI against mighty India in Chennai.

The two batsmen put up a brilliant highest second wicket stand of 218 runs behind the Gordon Greenidge-Sir Vivian Richards record stand of 221 runs.

With Sheldon Cottrell getting the firebrand Virat Kohli cheaply and in the absence of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhubaneshwar Kumar six Indian bowlers toiled hard to bag just two wickets.

Hope the Kieron Pollard boys bring the Paytm Trophy to the Carribean with pride and honour.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India