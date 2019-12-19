Wanted man escapes from Besson St station

A Laventille man wanted in connection with murder and other offences escaped from the Besson Street Police Station on Thursday afternoon.

According to police reports he was held on Wednesday on arms and ammunition charges and was held overnight but managed to escape Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet on Thursday night the police posted:

"WANTED – Kolliah Mathias of 9 Picton Road Laventille, is a person of interest in ongoing investigations. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999, 555, 911,800TIPS, 482- GARY or share information via the TTPS app."

The circumstances surrounding Mathias’s escape remained under wraps, but police sources said it it happened just after 1 pm on Thursday. They posted the “wanted” tweet at 10.23 pm.