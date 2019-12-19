Ugly tattoos on TV cop

THE EDITOR: Is it not true that police are not supposed to have visible tattoos while wearing their uniforms and while representing the service?

If so, how is it that a senior policeman can appear on a television station evening after evening with numerous large, ugly-looking tattoos on his arms?

Although he is not wearing a uniform, which he seems to have given up in the recent past, this policeman is using a tee-shirt with the TTPS logo, so that he still has an official look.

Moreover, I ask: what are the standards regarding dress for those hosting programmes on that particular TV station?

One can tell that people like Ken Gordon are no longer involved in the media which have become a rather untidy free-for-all.

The managements of broadcasting stations seem not to know that they have the right to dictate what should go out on the air and how those hosting programmes should be attired.

Paying for airtime does not give one the right to do what one pleases. Those with the broadcast licences are responsible for what is put on the air. It is about time they live up to their responsibilities.

That untidy attire does no good for the image of the police nor for the television station.

CLYDE ALPHONSO

Diego Martin