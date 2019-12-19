TT footballer Winchester dies in crash

Trinidad and Tobago's Shahdon Winchester (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the United States during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, on October 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Abraham Diaz

TT footballer Shahdon Winchester has been confirmed as a fatality in a vehicular accident on the South-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of Gasparillo, on Thursday morning.

This news was revealed in a Twitter post from the TT Football Association (TTFA).

The 27-year-old Winchester, who played for TT at all levels from Under-15 to the men's level, had 28 international caps since making his debut in July 2010, scoring six goals.

The former Naparima College striker was a member of W Connection and he had stints in Finland, Mexico and Azerbaijan.