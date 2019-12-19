TT footballer Winchester dies in crash
TT footballer Shahdon Winchester has been confirmed as a fatality in a vehicular accident on the South-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of Gasparillo, on Thursday morning.
This news was revealed in a Twitter post from the TT Football Association (TTFA).
The 27-year-old Winchester, who played for TT at all levels from Under-15 to the men's level, had 28 international caps since making his debut in July 2010, scoring six goals.
The former Naparima College striker was a member of W Connection and he had stints in Finland, Mexico and Azerbaijan.
Reply to "TT footballer Winchester dies in crash"