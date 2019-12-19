Trump impeached House Democrats: ‘No one above the law’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, centre, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, yesterday, after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstructing Congress. With her are from left are House members Adam Schiff, Carolyn Maloney, Jerrold Nadler, Eliot Engel, Richard Neal and Maxine Waters. - AP PHOTO

THE US House of Representatives last night voted by a majority to impeach President Donald Trump for unduly trying to boost his 2020 re-election. He had withheld US$400 million in approved military aid to Ukraine to try to pressure them to dig up dirt on the son of Joe Biden, former vice president and a Democratic Party contender for president.

Trump will now face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The 45th president and former real-estate tycoon has been dogged by controversy such as proposing a wall at the Mexican border, a Muslim ban and unproven claims of collusion with Russia to be elected.

Two local academics told Newsday Trump’s impeachment affect TT and this region, Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, UWI Dept of Politics and Dr Anthony Gonzales, past head of UWI’s Institute of International Relations. Gonzales reckoned Trump would survive the full impeachment process and then carry on as usual, but in the process further undermine America’s already-diminished moral stature in the world. He recalled that the US had impeached three presidents - Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton of whom only one had then resigned.

“Nixon saw it coming and resigned. But you know that Trump is not going to resign. It is futile.”

However he saw the House as doing the right thing by attempting the impeachment, where he viewed the Democrats as having an open and closed case against Trump.

“But once Trump doesn’t go, nothing will change. He will continue doing what he is doing, working with the Ukraine and others to try to win the next election. He may go even further.”

Gonzales said all this is happening against a backdrop of huge changes in the US and its polity.

“The US is not the country it used to be. The place has changed a lot. “Democracy is not working as intended under the US Constitution.”

He lamented that while senators are supposed to be elected to be independent, in fact they are afraid to go against the President and they are seeking to get re-elected. “The whole system has got corrupt.”

Gonzales said America has largely lost its moral authority to talk to other countries about democracy and human rights.

“His not being removed by the Senate will make that worse. The US will still be a powerful country, but in terms of its use of ‘soft power’, that is, moral leadership, the US will lose out.” Saying European leaders were recently laughing at Trump behind his back at a summit, Gonzales said Trump did not care about that, but only to put America first. “This is not the America we know, to stand up against dictatorship.” Gonzales expected mixed fortunes coming for this region under Trump.

“He will not push for a war with Venezuela but for sanctions.” Gonzales did not see any loss of the Caribbean Basin Initiative for tariff-free exports to the US which Trump had in fact renewed at the World Trade Organisation. He reckoned deportation could remain an issue for the Caribbean. He concluded, “I don’t think Trump will win a second term, the way he is going.”

Ragoonath said the impeachment could affect next year’s general elections in TT by raising questions about a government’s relationship with its citizens. Despite the impeachment, the political right is continuing to establish itself globally, largely due to people’s fears. “The process is working in the US. Unfortunately while they pass it in the House they won’t get the required two-thirds majority in the Senate.”

Ragoonath saw constitutional checks and balances as working in America, but not in other places like Guyana, whose Government had lost a no-confidence vote in December 2018, but court action then stymieing general elections.

The Trump and Guyana cases show politicians knowing how to use their political system, he said.

Ragoonath then linked Trump to a global rise of the political right, also noting UK PM Boris Johnson winning the recent general elections. “But then again, we have to ask the reasons as to why. The question is whether governments are doing what people want, in both instances (US and UK.)

“People are looking for security, including security of tenure and physical security and they are not seeing they are getting these things. That I think is the shortcoming of our political system.” Ragoonath said the world has moved into a new realm of political thinking.

“Those are the things that are going to impact on us, when we get into our own elections next year. What exactly is the Government able to do and to what extent does it affect our security.”