Tracy wants to build on London’s legacy

Tassa drums announce the arrival of Tracy Davidson-Celestine, centre left, as she gets set to file her nomination papers at the PNM headquarters in Scarborough on Monday, to contest the post of PNM Tobago Council political leader. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

Tracy-Davidson-Celestine, the TT ambassador to Costa Rica, said after working under former chief secretary Orville London for 12 years, her intention is not to fill his shoe but expand on his vision of a better Tobago.Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday, Davidson-Celestine promised to change the paradigm within the party if elected political leader of the PNM Tobago Council at its internal elections on January 19, 2020. She was unsuccessful in the last internal election in 2016. Davidson-Celestine said, over the past years members within the party have complained about the lack of structure and unity within the PNM.

“Persons are clamouring for change not only in the leadership, but persons are asking for leaders that are all-inclusive, that are people-centred, leaders with experience and one who can immediately cause the party to go forward and to win the upcoming elections.”Emerging from the bowels of the Orville London-led PNM administration, Davidson-Celestine first made her debut in the political arena in 2005 when she was sworn in as councillor in the Tobago House of Assembly. London was the first appointed political leader for PNM Tobago and he was elected chief secretary for four terms until he relinquished the role to serve as TT ambassador to London in 2016. “London was one of the people to allow decisions to be made by consensus; based on what we are hearing, that is not the case now.”

She said the internal election was supposed to be called June next year but because many units within the party are disenchanted, the date was called earlier. “I have worked with him (London) for 12 out of the 16 years. We are alike, we have the same sense of humility...He understands the nature of politics and how people think and that is how he was able to manage for 16 years. I too bear similar qualities but at the same time, my vision is taking the party to another level. He created a foundation.” Davidson-Celestine says she doesn’t feel intimidated by her opponents and described herself as organised, meticulous and bringing a working knowledge of the THA and international connections as a former secretary for tourism. She said she will be running a clean race but is prepared to defend her name if needed.When asked about using the “Women can lead” slogan to sway voters, she said women have and continue to play a critical role in building the legacy of the PNM Tobago Council.

“Given the nature of politics in Tobago there are quite a lot of women in the party and Tobago wants to see a female political leader and chief secretary arising.” She said it is not just about gender but about skills, experience and being able to restore and enhance the party. She said her mantra speaks about the development of members, establishing social activities such as a scholarship fund for members and “restoring a people-centred building approach to the management of the organisation.” In part of her manifesto, which will be released in early 2020, Davidson-Celestine promises to develop industries and the economy so that Tobago can have a greater contribution to the national GDP. She said her life is an open book and isn’t worried about her opponents reviving old issues to diminish her chances in the race. “I don’t know of any illegal activities that would have been undertaken in my time, whether it is from the assistant secretary right up to the secretary of tourism. We must remember this is a silly season and all sorts of things will come up.”