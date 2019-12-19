THA elects new Presiding Officer

Vanessa Cutting-Thomas -

Vanessa Cutting-Thomas is the new Presiding Officer of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Cutting-Thomas was sworn in on Thursday at the plenary session. She replaces Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, who served as presiding officer for the last three years and resigned, last month, to run as a candidate for the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council in January.

Cutting-Thomas was nominated by Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, and seconded by Leader of Assembly Business councillor Kwesi DesVignes, the Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment.

In a statement, Charles commended Cutting-Thomas for her experience, and said she, "has demonstrated her competence through her ability to rise above the trappings of partisan politics."

"As such, there is no doubt that her stewardship will be one the members of the Assembly as well as the public will be able to appreciate."