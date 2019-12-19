Senate passes ‘search warrant’ bill

THE Senate yesterday evening passed without amendment a bill to eliminate preliminary inquiries but which also gives the police more power to search premises, the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings)(Amendment)(No 3) Bill 2019.

The Opposition objected but to no avail, and several Independent senators also said it was a threat to citizens rights as protected in the TT Constitution. Opposition Senate Leader Wade Mark later told Newsday, “We did not support the bill as it was draconian and dangerous and whittles away the rights of citizens.” He lamented that the Government would not support any Opposition amendment. “We had moved that clause 5 be deleted,” he said forlornly.

Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh warned against the police getting more search powers under the bill. Mark in the sitting threatened a legal challenge saying, “If they (Government) don’t change the provisions today, they’ll have to change it at the High Court.” he urged police wear body-cameras when conducting home searches and that residents be allowed to videotape the exercise.