Royal Bank retirees meet for lunch July praises Royal Ambassadors (b7)

The organising committee of the Christmas luncheon are Helen Joseph, Lenora Ventour-Corbie, Pat Sutherland, Kathryne Armstrong-Hollingsworth, Althea Woo and Wayne Vasquez. - Joan Rampersad

OVER 100 Royal Bank TT and Royal Bank of Canada retirees met at Jaffa, Queen’s Park Oval for The RBC Royal Bank Ambassadors Association’s annual Christmas luncheon.

Kathryne Armstrong-Hollingsworth, chair of the association, and Althea Woo, secretary, were especially happy that fellow retirees once again gathered for such an occasion on December 7.

Armstrong-Hollingsworth said the association has been in existence for the past 26 years, while Woo interjected: “It is just like a social gathering so that we can meet. We all worked together, so we like to meet every now and again. We do outings and different things together.”

Armstrong-Hollingsworth added: “We use to meet every month but as of this year we changed it to every other month, because people are busy. Although we are all retired we are doing something else, so on the weekends we are still busy. But we look forward to this because this luncheon really brings all of us together, and we also have existing staff who come as well.”

The Christmas luncheon is the biggest annual event of the association and the president said the majority of members look forward to the occasion.

Peter July, who was chairman of the RBTT Financial Group in October 2007, when Royal Bank of Canada announced its agreement to combine RBC’s Caribbean retail banking operations with the RBTT group, said: “Thank God for Royal Ambassadors. The ambassadors do a great job in keeping all the people who made RBTT and RBC here together, after their working life in the bank. So it does a fantastic job as you can see around us here today, look at the crowd we have, all the people who made the bank what it is today, and we enjoy being a part of it.”