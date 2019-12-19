Police: No official reports of fake bills

DESPITE images circulating on social media of counterfeit $100 polymer notes, police have not received any official reports of counterfeits being used.

Newsday spoke with Fraud Squad ASP Curtis Julien after the weekly police press briefing who said the Fraud Squad had not received any counterfeit bills or any official reports of counterfeits being in circulation, save for posts on social media.

He said the same while answering questions at the police press briefing at the Police Administration Building in PoS.

“As far as the reports are concerned, we are not seeing any report since that one post and incident.”

However, at the briefing Julien advised that people take heed of the information being shared on multiple platforms, describing the security features of the $100 bill.

“We are sensitising people on what to look for as it relates to the new notes. My advice to the citizenry will be to try to get as much information as it pertains to the bills as possible and the number of security features, the most prevalent being polymer is plastic, so the type of plastic.”

He pointed out one of the more prevalent features of the bill was the transparent section on the top left corner of the bill.

“If I put my finger there you can see my finger. It’s by a plastic window. If you photo copy this it will come out black. And there’s no way you can put your finger behind a counterfeit bill and see it.”

“There are also a number of other security features that I think you should be aware of, and we have to make ourselves responsible. Because ignorance is no excuse, not for this bill or any other law. So we have to educate ourselves on this so we don’t fall prey.” According to reports, images of at least one counterfeit version of the new polymer $100 bill is circulating on social media. This comes a week after the bills were officially introduced.

The official bills have several security features which differentiate them from other bills, which include indentations on the bottom right corner, holograms on the bottom left corner where there is a blue print, areas with shimmering gold ink and a clear window with the number 100 on it.

The material used in the bill is also difficult to duplicate. The bill is made from a polymer which has a specific feel when held between one’s fingers.