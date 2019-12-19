Pensioner dies in Sando fire

Winston Harrison, 79, lost his belongings to a fire that damaged his apartment complex on the corner of Keate and Mucurapo Streets, San Fernando on Wednesday. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

A pensioner lost his life on Wednesday afternoon in a fire while in his apartment on the corner of Keate and Mucurapo Streets in San Fernando.

Fire officers responded to the call about 12.30 pm and tried to quickly extinguish the blaze that engulfed the first floor of the four-story building.

Officers said they were able to contain the fire and evacuate the building, but as they made another check, they stumbled upon the body of Allan McKenzie.

McKenzie whose age is unknown will be taken to the San Fernando morgue for an autopsy on Thursday.

The mutli-story building houses 12 apartments on both the first and second floors and six businesses situated on the ground floor.

One business owner, who wished not to be named said it was a very frightening experience.

He said, “I was alerted that the building was on fire. When I ran outside, I saw smoke coming from the first floor and just hoped no one was inside.

“It is very hard to be dealing with this now, especially with Christmas right around the corner.”

The owner of the building Errol Ramsaran, who also lives in the building said a lot has been lost and is unsure what his next move is.

He said, “I hope we can move back into the building once declared safe by the fire officers. It is unfortunate this happened.”

Winston Harrison, 79, said he lost everything and does not know where he would live.

He said, “I went to the bank and when I came back my home was on fire. I lost everything. I may have to find lodging at some relatives in Debe, if they will have me.”

Several other families have been displaced including a Venezuelan family of seven which includes three young children. They too, lost most of their possessions in the blaze.

They are yet to determine the cause of the fire and the cost of damage.