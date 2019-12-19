No bail for Chinese contractor on fraud charges Businessman on fraud charges held at Piarco

BAIL has been denied to the director of a Chinese contracting firm who is accused of fraud in relation to the collection of a cheque for $9 million for work done on the St Joseph Secondary School.

The Chinese national was arrested two Sundays ago at Piarco International Airport as he attempted to leave the country. He was charged by the Fraud Squad, and on Monday was denied bail by a Port of Spain magistrate. He and another man have been named in a fraud claim currently engaging the High Court. At a brief hearing yesterday before Justice Ricky Rahim who continued an injunction he previously granted to prevent the Chinese national, a company he incorporated, and his colleague, from disappearing with the $9 million.

The injunction was sought by China Building Technique Group TT Ltd (CBL) and its director, Huaixin Ji J and his company filed the emergency application in the High Court, saying he feared he will not get his $9,862,000 owed to his company for work done on the school. The money was paid by the Education Facilities Company Ltd, through the National Maintenance Training and Security Co, to Ji’s project manager who was authorised to do so on behalf of CBL. However, according to Ji’s claim, his employee and a former director of CBL registered another company and de-registered his company without his knowledge or permission.

His claim against his former colleagues and the company, which bears the name of a company based in Beijing, China, which provided technical assistance to CBL on its projects in TT, includes allegations of fraud, unjust enrichment, breach of contract of employment, breach of fiduciary duties, conversion and misappropriation of property.

The injunction remains in place until the judge further orders and Ji and his company also sought to have the court include any property held by the men and their company in the freezing order granted.

The case comes back up for hearing before Rahim in January. Ji’s project manager still cannot be found and it is believed he has fled TT.

Representing Ji and CBT are Senior Counsel John Jeremie, Laurissa Mollenthiel and Rondelle Keller.