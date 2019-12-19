Memorable gathering of southern lawyers

THE EDITOR: Last Saturday my wife and I attended a wonderful and memorable annual dinner hosted by the Southern Assembly of Lawyers at the Royal Hotel, San Fernando. The beautiful and well-preserved hotel in our southland is testimony to the brilliance of English architecture in the post-colonial era.

The occasion was an important one and therefore the function was well attended. Among the attendees were High Court judge, Justice Frank Seepersad, Justice Azeem Mohammed, Senior Counsel Israel Khan and several other prominent figures of the legal fraternity. The Law Association was also well represented by its vice president and treasurer.

Seepersad spoke briefly but profoundly for the need of the profession to be united, stating that there is strength in numbers. He made a call for all attorneys to be fearlessly independent at a time when our society needs it the most.

Khan in his characteristic outspoken manner called for an overhaul of the criminal justice system. He lamented the fact that there are people charged with capital offences (where the presumption of innocence applies) who are languishing in prison for ten-12 years awaiting trial. The profession certainly needs advocates who are passionate and charged about who they are and what they represent.

One speaker raised the concern that young lawyers are mainly concerned about paying rent. I for one certainly think that our body has, over the years, become highly commercialised. Somewhere, sometime, many of our civil lawyers have become more concerned about money/self-matters and pleasing the “large clients” than first fulfilling their true oath of office – the exigencies of the administration of justice, defending the interest of the client without the fear of judicial disfavour or public unpopularity, and scrupulously preserving his or her (professional) independence (Third Schedule to the Legal Profession Act).

The representative of the Law Association, Theresa Hadad, spoke in high terms of the implementation of various insurance packages for the membership and the closer unity of the two associations. She spoke of the introduction of a mentorship programme by the southern division of the association and the hope that it would soon be introduced in Port of Spain.

All in all, the evening was a beautiful display of comradery and fellowship in this Yuletide season.

May God bless our noble profession.

YASEEN AHMED

via e-mail