Man charged with killing ‘Codfish’

A 30-year-old Couva man is expected to face a Siparia magistrate on Thursday, charged with the December 8 murder of Devon "Codfish" Moses.

Moses, 25, died at the Siparia District Health Facility shortly after being stabbed during an altercation.

South Western Division police arrested the man shortly after the stabbing at Moses’ family home at Beach Road, Los Iros, Erin.

Last week Constable Kyrn Lewis, the legal officer at the Homicide Bureau Region III, submitted a file to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On Wednesday, the DPP Roger Gaspard instructed police to formally charge him with murder.

WPC Valdez, of the Homicide Bureau Region III, laid the charge.