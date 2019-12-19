'Male relative' not involved in Roma’s murder

FOUND DEAD: Roma La Mothe - Ryan Hamilton-Davis

RELATIVES of Roma La Mothe, the 28-year-old woman whose body was found on Demerara Road, Arima, are speaking out against information on a prime-time TV show which they describe as misleading.

They said the host of the TV show said a “close male relative” of La Mothe’s was involved in her killing and is on the run.

Relatives say this is not the case.

“He is defaming the family and making it harder to grieve,” said relatives on Thursday.

“You know when they say 'close male relative' they mean boyfriend or husband. Everyone is jumping to conclusions and taking it in the wrong direction.”

Her father, Sonah, described La Mothe as a loving mother of two boys, five and three, and a hard worker.

“She was family-oriented. Her family was her life. She was willing to help anyone. She would even leave herself undone to help someone.”

“She was an optimistic person,” another relative said. “She loved life, she loved nature and she loved her family. She had a heart of gold, and she was a diamond.”

La Mothe planned to take her children on vacation next year, and had a list of other arrangements. Relatives said she planned to take her two sons to Disney world.

“It was one of her dreams,” Sonah said.

La Mothe, who worked for RBC, was found dead on Tuesday evening.