Local govt resolutions

WITH the turn of a new year come personal resolutions. One resolution that our local government bodies need to make, it seems, is to increase productivity.

In the space of one week, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, and re-elected chairman of the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation Anthony Roberts issued challenges to local government bodies to change their culture of lassitude.

Hosein got the ball rolling on Monday, lamenting what he observed at one corporation.

“I was in a certain corporation last Friday morning and I saw people coming to work as late as 10 am when they were supposed to be reporting for duty since 7 am,” he said. “That cannot work, these are taxpayers paying us and we have to ensure the taxpayers get what they are paying for. People can’t leave at 2 pm and go home…We have to get serious.”

It’s arguable Hosein was being overly harsh, coming to conclusions on the basis of superficial, anecdotal evidence gathered on Friday morning without considering context. For example, because of traffic many workers adjust their hours to suit. A lot of the habits of workers have, in fact, been shaped by factors within the remit of state agencies. Those agencies have struggled to relieve traffic woes or decentralise government offices.

However, Hosein is not the only one complaining. For example, Martinez admitted productivity is low, despite there being many good workers.

“You should be proud to be a public servant,” Martinez said of corporation workers. “At nights I see our parks and sometimes even our cemeteries open, why is this?”

The Prime Minister put the matter more bluntly.

“Some people genuinely believe that when they work in county, it’s a payroll assignment where they only have to collect a salary,” Rowley lamented on Tuesday. Sadly, these comments ring true.

Roberts echoed them when he said he was aware of low productivity among some regional corporation workers.

“They just occupy a position,” he said.

Workers and local government managers should take heed of these remarks. They should tackle habits that have developed over time, habits that eat into their ability to deliver within time and budget.

This should also include resisting corrupt practices like bribery, a matter raised this week by former Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman and PNM councillor Terry Rondon.

If the results of the local government elections are anything to go by it is the trend of voters becoming increasingly intolerant of a failure to deliver, whatever the cause.

Come 2020, local government bodies must resolve to work across partisan lines and do better.