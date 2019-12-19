Jack likes voting system, joins PNM leadership race

Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers on Monday at the PNM headquarters in Scarborough. - DAVID REID

Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack is the third candidate challenging Kelvin Charles for the position of political leader of the PNM Tobago Council. Jack is confident his experience is enough to bring him success in the polls on January 19. Jack was accompanied by his wife and a small group of supporters to file his nomination papers at the party’s headquarters, uptown Scarborough on Monday.He told the media he was excited and the one man, one vote system has created a deeper democratic process to encourage those interested and capable of leading the party to come forward.

“Since 2016 persons have been urging and clamouring me to come forward and make this step. I am confident in my prospects,” he said.

“I am here to represent the party and to prepare the party ahead of important elections coming.”

Jack said he expects a transparent and fair election.He said holding the post as assemblyman for the Bacelot/Mt St George district, serving two terms as the finance secretary and his recent stewardship as deputy secretary place him in an advantageous position.He will be announcing his full slate soon.