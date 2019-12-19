Hidden dangers of marijuana use

THE EDITOR: The debate on whether the decriminalisation of marijuana at this time is a good thing for the country has raised its head from time to time in recent months. Ideally, decriminalisation should mean legalisation, but that is not really the case here.

In the first place TT was never known to have friendly ideas on the use of marijuana. It was only because of peer pressure created by the new policies in Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia that a change of attitude was brought about in TT. Thus it is not surprising that the laws governing the use and possession of marijuana would continue to be oppressive and anti-user friendly.

I am not suggesting that the country plunges 100 per cent into its use and possession without safeguards and restrictions. The facts are that the medicinal properties of marijuana are now recognised and accepted by the medical fraternity, something our ancestors have known for thousands of years.

I do not propose to go into the medical inroads that have been made at this time, but suffice it to say that medical usage can help millions of people worldwide. This is widely accepted and has been the case for some time in some countries, under regulations.

However, there are hidden dangers in the use of marijuana when abused. It induces a feeling of well-being and accomplishment which leads to complacency and non-productive behaviour, especially in young adults.

The danger in the actual use of the herb lies in the strength of the variety. Some varieties are so strong that they can induce hallucinations or produce a psychotic episode. Psychosis of this nature requires medical assistance and guidance to overcome it. Some recover while others develop a mental condition called schizophrenia. The person now has to be on medication indefinitely.

The problem described here usually starts with the first experience with the herb, so people trying it for the first time are advised to use a weaker variety and be properly supervised.

I am not advocating for anyone to start using marijuana. I am just pointing out the hidden dangers of this “harmless” herb, which is not so harmless after all.

I do expect and advise a proper educational component of the relevant law, as now more than ever we need a productive population instead of concentrating on the “all-inclusives” and other non-productive behaviour as a nation.

JOEL QUINTAL

via e-mail