Good work by WASA and TTPS

THE EDITOR: As we come to the end of another year, I highlight the work of two public bodies for some praise.

WASA is probably one of the most maligned organisations in TT. Usually for good reasons.

However, the recent work to fix two major leaks in the East showed what it is truly capable of.

The first leak was in the Champs Fleurs area and took its workers about five days to fix. This was because they discovered other problems, in addition to the leak.

These employees worked day and evening, in sun and rain, to ensure that water was restored to customers. Since then the water pressure has improved immensely.

The second leak affected customers further east and WASA completed its repairs in a timely manner.

The Police Service has shown rapid improvement under Commissioner Gary Griffith. Anyone with eyes to see would understand.

The murder rate continues to be a major problem and the detection rate is woefully low. Notwithstanding, in all other areas the police have been working very hard and doing great work in the field.

I do not understand, however, if no-bail gun laws are in place why magistrates continue to grant bail to perpetrators of gun crimes.

Effective crime fighting requires all relevant parties to be on the same page.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope