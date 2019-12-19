Four dead in Gasparillo crash

File photo.

Four people reportedly died in an accident at Gasparillo on Thursday morning.

Sketchy reports indicate around 5 am the vehicle in which the four were travelling crashed into a lightpole and burst into flames. All the occupants were trapped inside.

Crime scene investigators and the fire services are on the scene on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Petrotrin, where the four bodies are still in the burnt-out shell.

The accident has caused a major traffic pile-up on both sides of the highway.