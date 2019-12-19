Fenwick named TT men’s team football coach

New TT men's football team coach Terry Fenwick (second from left), with Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, centre, at the launch of the Commissioner's Cup, earlier this year. Also in the photo are assistant Commissioner of Police, community relations, Patsy Joseph (left), former TT captain Kenwyne Jones (second from right) and former TT Football Association general secretary Camara David. - Jelani Beckles

FORMER England international defender Terry Fenwick, a TT resident for over 20 years, is the new head coach of TT's senior men's football team.

Fenwick's appointment was announced on Thursday in a media release. He replaces Dennis Lawrence, who was dismissed following a majority decision reached by the TT Football Association's (TTFA) board of directors, on Saturday.

His contract is for two years, starting January 1, 2020 and he has the immediate task of preparing his team for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup play-off against either Barbados or Guyana in June.

Fenwick was quoted in the release saying, "After 20 years working across TT football, I am honoured to have been given this opportunity to improve the fortunes of the senior men’s national team.

"My time here means I’m already aware of the job that needs to be done but I also know there’s a tremendous opportunity to play a part in getting TT back to where it belongs in the order of world football."

Fenwick previously served as coach of champion TT Pro League clubs San Juan Jabloteh and Central FC.