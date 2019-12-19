Chatham landslip temporarily fixed

The Ministry of Works and Transport has started repairs on the Chatham Main Road, after reports of a major landslip.

Councilor Shankar Teelucksingh said on Thursday morning contractor Kallco showed up to start temporary work on the landslip.

He said, “The ministry acted swiftly (in response) to our request this time and while it is temporary, it will bring some relief, while plans are being worked out for a permanent fix.”

On Wednesday Teelucksingh said the landslip should be treated as an emergency as any further deterioration of the road would cut off access from the Point Fortin to Icacos.

He said, “The problem escalated with the torrential rainfall, and there are several other depressions. We tried to get some assistance, but the problem has always been funding.”

Teelucksingh said he hopes the other areas are addressed soon.